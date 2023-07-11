CHICAGO — An Basketball Hall of Famer is opening a new restaurant in the Chicagoland area this summer.

In fact, Shaquille O’Neal’s business is already open.

“Big Chicken,” which was created by the three-time NBA champion and former MVP started serving customers at their new location in Rosemont at 9437 West Higgins Road on Tuesday.

The first 34 customers in the new restaurant received free “Big Chicken” sandwiches for a year, with a limit of one sandwich per week.

The restaurant serves a number of chicken dishes besides sandwiches including tenders, popcorn chicken, along with Mac N’ Cheese. Big Chicken is also advertising a new “Spicy Chicken Stanwich” that will feature Chicago-based Stan’s Donuts maple glazed donut as the bun with Nashville hot chicken along with the restaurant’s signature sauce.

Started in 2018 by O’Neal, JRS Hospitality, and Authentic Brands Group, there are stand-alone locations in Houston, Las Vegas, Seattle, Gilbert, Arizona, and Dayton, Ohio. “Big Chicken” is also located in New York’s UBS Arena, Moody Center in Austin, Mullett Arena at Arizona State, Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Kansas City International Airport, and three Carnival Cruise ships.