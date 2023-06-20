PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — Several businesses were damaged in a fire Tuesday in Prospect Heights.

Officials said there were no reports of injuries.

According to police, emergency crews responded to a Subway in the 1200 block of North Elmhurst Road around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a fire in the back of the business.

Police and firefighters evacuated businesses and residences in the area.

The fire, which according to officials started in an electrical panel, spread through several adjacent businesses and caused “heavy damage,” police said.

Emergency responders from several suburbs responded to the efforts.

Elmhurst Road, between Prospect Drive and Hintz Road, remains closed.

The fire is under investigation.