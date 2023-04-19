MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Police in Mount Prospect are cautioning locals after an 11-year-old boy narrowly escaped being struck by a Metra train on Tuesday.

According to police, the boy was riding his bicycle in the area of Union Pacific Railroad Crossing at Emerson Street near Prospect Avenue as train gates were down. With warning devices activated, the juvenile rode around the lowered gates just as a train was incoming, police added.

The engineer on board sounded his train horn, alerting the 11-year-old. According to police, the boy jumped off the bike and cleared the train’s path. Though the train struck the bike, the child was not injured.

Mount Prospect police used this incident to remind locals about the importance of railroad crossing safety.

“Never pass flashing lights or go around lowered gates. Always wait until lights have stopped flashing and gates are completely raised. Disobeying the gates and signals is dangerous and illegal. And just like cars on a street, trains on the tracks run in both directions,” police said.

“Please remember, “See Tracks? Think Trains!”