MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — The suspect who reportedly shot a man in the leg at a Mount Prospect home over the weekend remains at large.

According to the Mount Prospect Police Department, the suspect shot and wounded a man at a residence near Maple Avenue and Henry Street on Sunday.

The suspect and the man got into an altercation at the Mount Prospect home before a gun went off. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was later taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The gunman is described as White or Hispanic male, about 6-feet tall, with a manicured black beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and a reflective vest.

A second male offender was reportedly also in the driveway at the time of the shooting. The two offenders ran to a dark colored SUV parked on the street before driving away from the scene.

The Mount Prospect Police Department do not believe this incident was a random act.

The investigation is ongoing.