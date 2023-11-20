Search underway after man robs bank in Norridge

NORRIDGE, Ill. — A search is underway after a bank in the northwest suburbs was robbed on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. at a Wintrust Bank in the 4300 block of North Harlem Avenue in Norridge.

Norridge police say the man allegedly entered the bank and demanded cash from the teller before he fled the scene heading eastbound. Police say the man was last seen headed northbound in the 4300 block of North Sayre Avenue, about a mile away from the bank.

Officers say the man did not display a weapon or imply that he had one during the robbery and no injuries were reported.

In surveillance images shared by Norridge police, the man can be seen with money in his hands as he flees the scene.

Authorities did not provide details on how much money was stolen.

According to officers, the man involved is believed to be between 45 and 50 years of age and police believe he stands around 5-foot-7 and weighs around 150 pounds.

Norridge police are now investigating the robbery in conjunction with the FBI.

Anyone with information that could help authorities in their investigation is asked to call the Norridge Police Investigations Division. (708) 453-4770.