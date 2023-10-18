SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A bank in Schaumburg was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

Just after 11:45 a.m., Schaumburg police and the FBI responded to a report of an armed robbery at US Bank, located at 60 S. Meacham Rd.

Authorities said a heavy-build Latino man with black hair in an “emo” style displayed a handgun during the robbery. He is approximately 6′ and wore dark pants, a dark long-sleeve shirt and a black mask.

No injuries were reported.

Police issued a shelter-in-place from 12:35 p.m. to 1:35 p.m. for residents in the area.

The bank will remain closed for the rest of Wednesday and police said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip to the FBI at 312-421-6700 or by visiting tips.fbi.gov.