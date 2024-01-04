MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A Round Lake Beach woman was arrested Thursday after an unresponsive juvenile male was found unresponsive and later died at the hospital.

Mugshot of 45-year-old Round Lake Beach woman Cara Ullrich (Courtesy: McHenry County Sheriff’s Office).

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 45-year-old Cara Ullrich was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (class 4 felony) and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child (class A felony).

Deputies said the MCSO was called for an outside assist to a home in the 9600 block of Hillandale Road in unincorporated Richmond Thursday morning around 10:50 a.m. for a medical emergency involving an unresponsive juvenile male, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Prior to this series of incidents, Ullrich had two outstanding warrants for her arrest — failure to appear for 2020 charges of violation of order of protection and domestic battery, and failure to appear for 2021 charge of aggravated battery.

Ullrich’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5.

The MCSO continues to investigate this incident and said more information will be made available in the future as progress is made in their investigation.