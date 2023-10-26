PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Families with kids at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge now have a new place to stay.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana officially unveiled its newest family room Wednesday morning.

The 4,000-square-foot facility has private sleeping rooms and a communal kitchen.

The family room is located adjacent to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the Children’s Hematology-Oncology Infusion Center.

“We believe that when a child is sick, the family is sick, so we exist so families can get better together,” said RMHC-CNI CEO Holly Buckendahl.

Ronald McDonald House Charities anticipates the room will see more than 600 family check-ins and 16,000 visits in its first year.

The ribbon cutting came one day after Chicago Bears players Bill Murray and Collin Johnson visited patients at Advocate Children’s Hospital along with Staley da Bear.

