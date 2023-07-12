ROCKFORD, Ill. — Over last weekend, police announced charges against a 44-year-old man from Blue Island in relation to the death of a 10-year-old Rockford girl. Since then, details on his criminal past and connections to other crimes have continued to unfold.

According to the Rockford Police Department, Antonio Monroe is charged with several crimes, including first degree murder in the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Destiny Huggins, and the kidnapping of her 6-year-old sister.

“I think this is just, again, a real-life nightmare, with a real-life monster,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Monroe is accused of luring the two sisters into the backyard of an abandoned home in Rockford, promising them money, before attacking them.

A criminal complaint filed in Winnebago county said Monroe strangled the 6-year-old girl until she lost consciousness. During a press conference Sunday, police said she was able to escape and run to get help.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 12:07 p.m. Saturday after a call from a woman who said her 6-year-old daughter came home and that a man took her 10-year-old sister.

At around 12:40 p.m., Rockford police officers said they were flagged down by a male who said he found an unresponsive juvenile girl outside of a residence in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the child and administered CPR.

A neighbor told WGN-TV a crew arrived to begin cleaning up an abandoned property next door to the home, and saw the girl, alerting authorities.

The Rockford Fire Department then took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities confirmed a K-9 used Destiny’s scent to track the suspect down.

The crime has shocked the community, leaving many people heartbroken and in disbelief. A woman who lives two doors down, said even seeing the home where this happened, gives her nightmares.

“I don’t like pulling back in here and looking at this. Just knowing – just knowing somebody’s baby lost their life back there,” said Jessica Daehler.

Court records show Monroe has a lengthy criminal history, dating back decades, in both Cook and Monroe Counties.

In 2002, he was sentenced to prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC), he was released on parole in 2006.

Monroe was convicted of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in a 2010 case out of Peoria County. IDOC records indicate he started serving his sentence in 2011 before being released on parole in 2018.

In addition to the Rockford crimes, investigators are now looking into Monroe’s connection to a death investigation in Schaumburg.

According to the Schaumburg Police Department, 24-year-old Natalie Negray was found dead in a hotel room on July 5, but her cause of death has yet to be released by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said they believe Monroe was with Negray before her body was found, and they have confirmed her vehicle turned up in Rockford days ago.

School officials at Constance Lane Elementary School in Rockford — where Destiny went to school — shared a statement with WGN, sending their condolences to the family and the surrounding community.

”The staff at Constance Lane Elementary School is deeply saddened by the death of one of our students. Our school is a community, and her loss is felt by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, our students, and our wider community. We have been providing support to the family throughout this challenging time. District and building support staff have planned opportunities for staff to gather, to grieve, and to process. We will be partnering with the community and the school district to provide safe spaces for students and families to gather as well. Communication was shared with Lane families about the resources that are available throughout the week. We love our students, families, and community, and are committed to supporting them as we all process this tragedy. When another student dies, children react in many different ways. If parents or students are having a particularly difficult time dealing with this situation, we encourage them to contact the school at 815-966-3380, and we will provide additional assistance as needed.” Principal Brian Doering, Rockford Public Schools