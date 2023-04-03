SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Veterans of America’s most recent war were honored in the northwest suburbs on Monday.

The Schaumburg Post Office will now be known as the Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial Post Office Building, to honor the veterans of the nation’s most recent conflicts.

“With the post office being named after OIF (Operation Iraqi Freedom) and OEF (Operation Enduring Freedom) veterans, it will ensure that the veterans that served there will forever be remembered,” said Eric Morales with the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08) sponsored the bill to have the post office renamed. President Biden signed it into law last December.