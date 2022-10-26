CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A man is now facing felony charges over a summer crash that paralyzed a Crystal Lake grandfather.

Police said they intended to charge the 27-year-old man behind the wheel, Connor Kirkpatrick, who was hospitalized due to injuries from the crash.

Now discharged, police said Kirkpatrick turned himself over to authorities.

He faces charges of aggravated reckless driving, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property over $100,000.

Police allege an SUV driven by Kirkpatrick was heading eastbound on Ballard Road when it left the roadway and struck a garage and residence in the 100 block of Heather Drive. The vehicle went airborne, crashing into the second floor of the home.

Angelo Pleotis, 64, was inside the residence, taking a shower during the moment of impact.

A GoFundMe has raised nearly $100,00 of its $250,000 goal.

Kirkpatrick is due in court on Tuesday, Nov. 1.