MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A Round Lake Beach mother is facing felony charges after prosecutors said her 14-year-old son overdosed on her drugs, according to court proceedings Friday.

New details came to light in a death investigation after prosecutors laid out their case in court Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors alleged 45-year-old Cara Ullrich (pronounced ‘Uul-rick’) was staying at her ex-husband’s home with her 13 and 14-year-old sons Wednesday morning, when her 14-year-old son died of a drug overdose from fentanyl and cocaine, which prosecutors said were in her possession.

When police arrived, prosecutors said Ullrich hid in the bathroom of the home, and tried to run away.

Ullrich was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of endangering the health or life of a child after being arrested by McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday.

She also had two outstanding warrants at the time of her arrest Thursday — One for failure to appear for charges of violation of order of protection and domestic battery in 2020, and failure to appear for a charge of aggravated battery in 2021.

Ullrich is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 22.