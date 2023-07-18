RIVER GROVE, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a postal worker was allegedly attacked in an attempted armed robbery in River Grove.

Police said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of West Richard.

A witness tells WGN that four offenders jumped out of a vehicle and viciously beat the postal worker while trying to steal the keys. There were multiple gunshots fired during the attempted robbery.

According to the witness, a good Samaritan attempted to intervene and returned fire at the offenders, who then fled the scene. River Grove police have not yet confirmed those details.

Police said the postal worker was not injured in the incident, and a postal vehicle was not stolen.

An investigation is ongoing.