ROSEMONT, Ill. — A North Side church was the setting for super heroes Sunday afternoon as they raised money for a 3-year-old boy fighting a terrible disease.

The All Saints Cathedral Polish Nation Church held their second annual ‘Austin’s A-Team’ event from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, benefiting Austin Rose — aka AJ — who was diagnosed with Pontocerebellar Hypoplasia Type 6, or PCH 6, a rare neurological disease that makes moving, swallowing and other physical activities difficult.

There are only 40 diagnosed cases of the disease worldwide, meaning that research on how to handle the disease is limited and AJ has to travel to Ohio to receive experimental treatments.

If you or someone you know would like to help AJ on his medical journey, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family cover medical expenses.