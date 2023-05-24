DES PLAINES, Ill. — A man from Forest Park has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted his 8-year-old and 9-year-old daughters in 2022, according to the Des Plaines Police Department.

Anthony J. Meza, 32.

Anthony J. Meza, 32, was charged with two felony counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and two felony counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse Wednesday. Police said the incidents tied to the charges happened between March and September of 2022 when Meza victimized his then 8-year-old and 9-year-old daughters.

Des Plaines police also said the incidents happened at the victims’ grandparents’ house in the 2000 block of Craig Drive in Des Plaines.

No other information is available at this time.