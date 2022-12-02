LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — A 19-year-old suburban man has been charged with reckless homicide after being accused of driving drunk, which led to the death of his passenger.

On Sept. 3 at around 1:55 a.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to investigate a single-vehicle rollover crash on the I-90 westbound exit to Route 47 in Huntley.

The driver, Anthony Curtain, 19, of Lake in the Hills, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and his passenger, a man whose name and age was not given, died at the scene.

Police allege Curtain was driving under the influence at the time and speeding.

On Nov. 22, a Kane County grand jury approved seven charges against Curtain; five counts of aggravated driving under the influence, reckless homicide and speeding 35 mph over the limit.

On Wednesday afternoon, Curtain turned himself into the Lake in the Hills Police Department.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.