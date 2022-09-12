INVERNESS, Ill. — A suburban father allegedly poisoned his children via carbon monoxide before he died by suicide, killing his son and putting his daughter in critical condition.

Inverness officers were called to the 2200 block of Palatine Road at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check.

Inside, a father and his son, 10-year-old Austin Chang, were found dead. The father has been identified as Woo Chang, 41.

The boy’s 6-year-old sister was located inside and transported in critical condition. Police said the cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning due to a generator.

Police met with the children’s mother who told them the siblings did not return at the scheduled time with her estranged husband. She was the one who located her children inside the home.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

On Monday afternoon, Community Consolidated School District 15 said the boy was a student at Frank C. Whiteley.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we confirm the student who passed away over the weekend was part of the

District 15 community.

The District is simply heartsick, and in both shock and mourning over the tragic loss of one of our students. Our efforts right now are focused on offering support to staff and students at Frank C. Whiteley where the student attended school.

It goes without saying that this is a devastating loss for all of us here in District 15, especially as we look to the remainder of the school year where the child’s absence will be felt by classmates and staff.

To respect the privacy of the family during this devastating time, we will not be releasing further information

about the student we have lost. We appreciate your understanding of this sensitive matter.”

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.