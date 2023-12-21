SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Police are searching for a man suspected to be involved in a shooting in Schaumburg last week who was released from the hospital without them being notified first.

According to the Schaumburg Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Higgins Road on reports of a shooting just before 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

No one was injured during the shooting, but 23-year-old Dion Rodgers was located a short time later and arrested. He sought medical treatment unrelated to the incident while in custody.

Upon further investigation, the Circuit Court of Cook County issued a warrant for Rodger’s arrest regarding his involvement in the shooting. Detectives shared the warrant with the medical facility, but were later informed that Rodgers was no longer in their care.

Currently, Rodgers location is unknown at this time.

Rodgers is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 173 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in the area of 2000 block of West Division Street in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

Rodgers is wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Police urge the public to use caution if they encounter Rodgers.

Anyone with information regarding Dion Rodgers’ whereabouts are asked to contact the Schaumburg Police Department at 847-348-7055.