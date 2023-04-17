ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A man has been charged with attempted murder after he ran over another man with a bicycle, then hit him with an axe in an Arlington Heights parking garage early Sunday morning, according to the Arlington Heights Police Department.

Mitchell Nowak, 50.

Mitchell Nowak, 50, was charged with one count of attempted murder Monday in Cook County district court, which is a class X felony that carries a 6-30 year prison sentence, if convicted.

Police said they were called to an underground parking garage in the 0-100 block of South Evergreen Avenue around 6:35 a.m. after a disturbance could be heard by a 911 telephone operator on an emergency call.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man lying on the ground who was able to identify the offender who attacked him as a person he knew, giving police a description of Nowak.

Police said the victim was asleep in the underground parking structure when an offender rode a bicycle over his legs and proceeded to hit the victim with both ends of a medium-sized axe, saying he intended to kill him.

The victim was able to to reach an emergency call box during the attack, which led to police being sent to the garage. The offender fled the scene after the 911 call was made.

Police then investigated known locations to find the offender, who was located and arrested without incident.

Nowak is being held on $200,000 cash bond. His next court date is scheduled for May 12 at the Cook County Courthouse.