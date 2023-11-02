DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have issued a community alert after two boys were approached by a suspicious man carrying an extension cord and zip ties at a neighborhood park on Wednesday.

According to the Des Plaines Police Department, a suspicious man carrying an extension cord and zip ties approached two brothers, 8 and 17-years-old, at Jaycee Park on the 1400 block of Wicke Avenue at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

As he approached, the man realized that one of the brothers was older and then he retreated back to his vehicle. The brothers returned home, but the man followed them in his vehicle until the boys walked into their residence. The suspicious man then fled the scene.

The Des Plaines Police Department later attempted to locate the vehicle, but were unable.

The suspicious individual is described as a Hispanic man, in his 30s, wearing all black. The vehicle he was driving was a black SUV with silver rims and tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or may have captured it on a home surveillance camera are asked to contact the Des Plaines Police Department at 847-391-5457.