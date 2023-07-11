SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Evidence suggests that the sex offender who was charged with first degree murder in the strangling death of a 10-year-old Rockford girl, was at a location where a woman was found dead in a hotel room days prior, according to the Schaumburg Police Department.

Police said a female subject named Natalie Negray was found deceased in a hotel room in the 1200 block of Bank Drive on July 5, and evidence suggests that 44-year-old Antonio Monroe was with Negray prior to her being discovered.

The manner of Negray’s death is still under review, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Monroe was charged with first degree murder — among other felony charges — Monday, after police took him into custody Saturday in connection to a 10-year-old girl that was found unresponsive in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue and later died.

Schaumburg PD has been working with the Rockford Police Department on the evidence that ties Monroe to the scene where Negray was found dead.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.