PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Park Ridge police officers are connecting with the community after a string of armed robberies in the parking lot of a Mariano’s.

Over the weekend, police announced the arrest of several people after the latest incident.

On Friday, officers from several police departments are coming together for a roll call in the parking lot after residents voiced their concerns about crime.

Happening now: Officers from Park Ridge, Chicago Police Department, Cook Co. Sheriff’s Office & Des Plaines PD gather at Park Ridge PD’s roving roll call, held tonight at Mariano’s, the site of several recent armed robberies to show their support for the community, employees. pic.twitter.com/JLAT8AFfFA — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) March 24, 2023

The officers were from several agencies, including Park Ridge Police Department, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Des Plaines Police Department.

The first armed robbery in Mariano’s parking lot happened on March 10. Two men told police they were approached by three men in masks and robbed at gunpoint of their wallets and phones.

On March 19, two people were walking to their car when they were approached by three people who got out of an SUV and robbed them of their wallets and phones, police said.

On both days, Des Plaines police officers investigated armed robberies around the same time with similar circumstances at Rivers Casino.

On Sunday night, several people were taken into custody by Chicago police and state police.

It’s still not clear if all of these incidents are connected and police are still investigating.

But as the investigation continues, police said they wanted to show the community they’re there for them and won’t tolerate this type of crime.

“We want to assure Park Ridge residents that we understand their concerns and we’re going to show a strong support to both our business community, especially Mariano’s, as well as our residents,” Park Ridge police Executive Director Tom Gadomski said. “Let them know that year, we’re upping our game and we’re going to be out there and we’re out there watching. But we want them to know this is happening in other communities and we’re partnering with these communities to solve these crimes.”