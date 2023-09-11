LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A man on a bicycle was critically injured Sunday morning after he was struck by a suspected distracted driver in the Northwest Suburbs.

Authorities responded to a report of a traffic crash at around 7 a.m. on Fairfield Road near Route 176 in unincorporated Wauconda.

Police believe a 24-year-old woman, of Palatine, was traveling southbound on Fairfield Road when she became distracted by young children in her vehicle.

Police said she turned her attention from the roadway and veered to the right — striking a 48-year-old bicyclist, of Waukegan.

The man struck the windshield before falling underneath the car.

He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash investigation remains open, police said.