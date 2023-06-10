HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Hoffman Estates police believe alcohol may be involved in a crash Saturday morning that left two people dead.
The three-car crash was reported just before 9 a.m. near Higgins Road and Barrington Road.
The driver of one of the cars involved, an 18-year-old woman, and their passenger, an 18-year-old man, were killed, according to a news release from the Hoffman Estates Police Department.
Two other people involved in the crash were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
An initial investigation found alcohol may have been involved, police said.
The names of those involved haven’t been released.
The crash is still under investigation.