HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Hoffman Estates police believe alcohol may be involved in a crash Saturday morning that left two people dead.

The three-car crash was reported just before 9 a.m. near Higgins Road and Barrington Road.

The driver of one of the cars involved, an 18-year-old woman, and their passenger, an 18-year-old man, were killed, according to a news release from the Hoffman Estates Police Department.

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An initial investigation found alcohol may have been involved, police said.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.

The crash is still under investigation.