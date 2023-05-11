BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly robbed a jewelry store at the Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale three weeks ago.

According to the Bloomingdale Police Department, officers responded to the Stratford Square Mall on reports of an armed robbery on Saturday, April 22.

Further investigations showed that the suspects displayed a handgun with an extended magazine and a hammer during the robbery.

The suspects fled the scene in a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee. Their vehicle was last seen on eastbound on I-88 in the Oak Brook area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Bloomingdale Police Department at 630-529-9868.