WONDER LAKE, Ill. — A pilot was killed in a single airplane crash Friday evening in McHenry County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pilot of an EA-300LC aircraft crashed around 5:15 p.m. in a wooded area about a half mile away from the Galt Airport, according to the National Transporation Safety Board.

The pilot, who was the only person on the plane, died in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The NTSB said investigators will arrive at the crash scene Saturday to begin their investigation.

Additional details, including the pilot’s identity, haven’t been released.