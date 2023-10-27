CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. —Two persons of interest are in police custody after a 17-year-old boy was killed during a triple shooting Wednesday night in Carpentersville.

A 19-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, both of Carpentersville, are being held by area police in connection with the Oct. 25 shooting in the 60 block of Birch Street.

Police discovered a 17-year-old boy laying in the road with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other shooting victims were expected to survive.

Police said Thursday that they believe the victims were shot while inside a vehicle near the 30 block of Robin Road. Officers said the vehicle was driven to Birch Street, where help was called.

The police department believes the triple shooting to be an isolated incident.

The names of the persons of interest are being withheld until charges have been authorized by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

SEE ALSO | 17-year-old boy dies after accidental fall in Round Lake Beach backyard: police

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact (847) 551-3481.