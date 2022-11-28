DES PLAINES, Ill. — The two people killed after a driver crashed into a building in Des Plaines have been identified.

According to police, 41-year-old Kimberly Karsen and 80-year-old Neal Greenfield were the victims as a result of the crash. Police have identified the two as father and daughter.

The crash happened around 12:16 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Northwest Highway. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Honda Utility, driven by 71-year-old Buncen Morales, was traveling eastbound and crossed the westbound lanes of traffic, then exited the roadway and struck a building.

Police said Morales claimed to suffer a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

According to police, Karsen and Greenfield were walking to their vehicle when they were struck by the Honda. They were both transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Morales was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle was also carrying two young children, a boy and a girl, at the time of the crash. Neither sustained serious injuries, police said.

At this time, investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in this incident.

Charges have not yet been filed. An investigation is ongoing.