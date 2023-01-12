PARK RIDGE, Ill. — The Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge, thought to be closing its doors in January after a nearly century-long run, will remain open through April.

In December, co-owner Dino Vlahkis told WGN News that slimmer margins and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the decision to close the iconic theater. However, Vlahkis said that increased demand and a potential buyer would be two reasons behind ownership reconsidering the close.

“I’ll be honest, we’ve had a lot of people inquire about coming to the theater, about taking over, so if we see that things are going to be happening, we may stay open,” Vlahkis told WGN News on Dec. 7.

Vlahakis and co-owner Dave Loomos were set to reveal the new tenant on Thursday, but the announcement was delayed as both sides continued to work on an agreement, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The duo hoped to announce the new leadership at their final screening of ‘Gone with the Wind’ Thursday night, but the final agreement will take longer, thus the continuation of movies.

Read more: Latest Northwest Suburbs news and headlines

The Pickwick has stood since 1928 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.