PARK RIDGE, Ill. — After nearly a century, the Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge is closing its doors in early January.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the iconic movie theatre’s co-owner said they’ve been losing money almost consistently since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fewer movies are making theatrical runs, which means less ticket sales.

The Pickwick has stood since 1928 and the Vlahakis family has owned the 900-seat theater since 1967, the Tribune reports. In 1975, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

January 8 is scheduled to be the theatre’s final day.