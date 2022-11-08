PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Police are investigating after a report of Halloween candy containing a needle in Park Ridge.

According to police, the complainant reported Tuesday morning that their child bit into a fun size York Peppermint Patty and found a small, sewing needle inside.

The candy was obtained during Halloween trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 within the following residential area located on Park Ridge’s northwest side:

From North to South: Manor to Walnut

From East to West: Parkside to Dee

(See attached map with highlighted area)

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 847-318-5252.

Residents are also asked to inspect their children’s Halloween candy.