PARK RIDGE, Ill. — The Park Ridge Police Department is looking into a pair of service thefts where a group of men appear to have dined and dashed, skipping out on paying hundreds of dollars in bills for their meals.

Park Ridge dine and dash suspects

Police said four men entered Nonna Silvia’s Trattoria and Pizzeria on Sept. 9 around 6:30 p.m. and asked to be seated on the patio at a table located furthest away from the main door to the establishment.

After consuming $155.33-worth of food and beverages, they left without paying.

A day later on Sept. 10 around 5:10 p.m., police said a group of four men walked into Poke Burrito and requested to sit on the patio.

After eating and drinking $172.03-worth of the establishment’s products, the men left without paying.

According to police, the men appear to be the same group dining at both locations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Investigations Unit at 847-318-5252.