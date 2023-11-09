PALATINE, Ill. — A man has been charged after police said he fired shots into the air in September in Palatine.

According to a news release, the Palatine Police Department said officers were called on Sept. 9 to the 1200 block of East Prairie Brooke Drive on the report of a man shooting a gun into the air.

Officers arrived, found several shell casings, collected them and sent them to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for additional analysis, according to the release.

On Tuesday, Zaurbek Bogov, 29, turned himself in to police and was charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony, according to the release.

He is due back in court at 9 a.m. on Dec. 1.