PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Palatine resident has been charged in connection to the incident that occurred at HOME Bar in Prospect Heights early Sunday morning.

Following its investigation, the Prospect Heights Police Department announced Monday that Gorge Alberto, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery (causing great bodily harm), aggravated driving under the influence (involved in accident resulting in great bodily harm) and failure to remain at the scene of a

personal injury.

Early Sunday morning at HOME Bar, according to police, Alberto struck a Prospect Heights officer and a HOME Bar employee with his vehicle. The officer and the bar employee were responding to a fight that broke out in the parking lot of the bar. Both have been released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Palatine Police Department, Arlington Heights Police Department, Mount Prospect Police Department and various fire departments provided support in the incident.