PALATINE, Ill. — A Palatine man attempted to evade police officers Sunday night before crashing into a group of parked cars, police say.

According to the Palatine Police Department, officers were driving on North Rand Road and Williams Drive around 9 p.m. on Sunday when they attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Rand Road.

Police say the driver refused to stop and fled into a nearby parking lot on the 1300 block of Geneva Drive.

While in the parking lot, the suspect was reportedly driving recklessly and crashed into multiple parked cars.

According to police, the driver, 24-year-old Carlos Miranda Pina, of Palatine, then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended by police a short time later. Palatine officers recovered a loaded handgun at the time of the arrest.

Pina faces several charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence, resisting a peace officer, reckless driving, and speeding charges, as well as multiple traffic violations. He will next appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 5.