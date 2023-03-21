PALATINE, Ill. — Several residents displaced by a fire in Palatine last weekend have created GoFundMe pages to help with expenses.
The fire broke out around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Windhaven Condominiums located on East Dundee Quarter Drive.
Below are a list of the GoFundMe pages that have been created.
- Condo Fire In Palatine Effects 24 Families
- Palatine Families Homeless Due to Horrible Fire
- Family lost home due to fire
- Help a family as they lost everything in a fire: Marcelo Muñoz & Family
- Anything Helps: Rosario Muniz created a fundraiser for her parents who lost 30 years’ worth of memories after the weekend fire.
- Me and my family get new clothes and daily needs: Rafael Vargas
- Lost Home due to Fire: Rigoberto, Concha, Rosalva & family Vargas
Several units in the building reported fire and water damage.