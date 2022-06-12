HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Hundreds of people gathered in Hoffman Estates Sunday to raise money for GiGi’s Playhouse.

A 5K run was one of the events that took place outside the NOW Arena as part of the GiGi Fit Acceptance Challenge.

The event raised money for Gigi’s Playhouse which provides free developmental and educational programs for people with Down syndrome.

GiGi’s Playhouse began in Hoffman Estates nearly 20 years ago.

There are 60 Gigi’s Playhouses that serve families in more than 80 countries.

The event Sunday raised $123,000 dollars.



