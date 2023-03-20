PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Not even two weeks after a group of armed men robbed several victims at gunpoint in the parking lots of Rivers Casino and a Park Ridge Mariano’s, another group was at it again, but this time police have offenders in custody.

According to the Des Plaines Police Department, officers were called to an armed robbery at the address of Rivers Casino — 3000 South Rivers Road — at around 9:58 p.m. Sunday.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that four males, who were travelling in a black and white Jeep Compass with an Illinois registration, entered the casino’s property and pulled behind a car with two men inside.

Police said the four offenders then got out of the Jeep and approached the car, opening the driver’s side and passenger’s side doors. Next, two of the offenders each pressed a gun into the chest of the driver and the passenger of the car, taking money and a cell phone from both victims before fleeing around 9:48 p.m.

At around 10 p.m., the Park Ridge Police Department was called to the Mariano’s found in the 1900 block of South Cumberland Avenue on a report of an armed robbery — the same Mariano’s where someone was robbed in the parking lot back on March 10.

When officers arrived, they met two victims who said they were walking out of the grocery store when they were robbed at gunpoint by three males who pulled up next to them in a black and white Jeep Compass.

Just like in the Rivers Casino parking lot, the offenders took the victims’ wallets and cell phones before fleeing the scene.

“We live across from Mariano’s and we’ve lived here for 30 years,” said Sandi Spellman, a local resident. “There have never had so many issues as we’re having now with the crimes and it’s close – it’s close to home.”

After being asked further questions by Park Ridge police, the two victims provided an Illinois license plate number that connected the black and white Jeep Compass back to the armed robbery that happened minutes earlier at Rivers Casino.

A short time after that, troopers from Illinois State Police and officers from the Chicago Police Department stopped the Jeep Compass in Chicago and the occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

It is unclear if the offenders taken into custody Sunday night are connected to the group of men who committed several robberies in the same two locations back on March 10.

WGN reached out to Mariano’s for comment, but has yet to receive a reply.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing, through both Park Ridge and Des Plaines PD, and no other information is available at this time.