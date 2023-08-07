NORTHBROOK, Ill. — The Northbrook Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a carjacking suspect.

According to the Northbrook Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Willow Road around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 6.

The victim told Northbrook PD that a black male in his teens stated he had a weapon and demanded her vehicle. The victim also said that the car window was left open which is believed to be how the suspect gained entry into the vehicle.

The victim surrendered her keys to the suspect and was not injured.

The suspect fled the area in the stolen car at a high rate of speed before being located by the Chicago Police Department a short time later. The suspect attempted to evade CPD and ultimately crashed the vehicle on the 7100 block of South Wentworth Avenue on Chicago’s South Side.

The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect are asked to contact the Northbrook Police Department at 847-564-2060.