ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — An Elk Grove Village family is searching for answers after police shot and killed their son less than three weeks ago.

On Monday, Elk Grove Village Police released bodycam video capturing the moments leading up to the fatal shooting.

24-year-old Jack Murray died on Dec. 1, after he was reportedly shot several times in the chest by Elk Grove police officers.

While the newly released footage offers a glimpse into what unfolded, family members say they still want answers about how and why things escalated the way they did.

Police responded to a call at a home they had been to before, along Fern Drive.

Murray called 911 on himself that day, saying someone had a knife. When the operator called back, his father picked up the phone.

His father told the operator that Murray was possibly intoxicated and added that his son had been injured the night before and that he was trying to get him to go to the hospital.

As police approached the home, they asked everyone inside except Murray to exit, but Murray stepped out of the house and began limping toward officers.

In the video, officers can be seen tasing Murray twice while shouting at him to drop a knife they say he was holding, only moments before the fatal shots were fired.

Attorney Antonio Romanucci is now working with the Murray family to get them answers about what unfolded.

“Both mom and dad were there, you can see them in the background,” Romanucci said.

In a pre-recorded statement, village Mayor Craig Johnson said the officers did what they’d been trained to do.

“The officers responding have received CIT training, mental health, and de-escalation training, all of which were utilized in this situation,” Johnson said.

But Romanucci said he saw no evidence of that training and said Murray did not get the help he needed that day.

“I know what CIT looks like and having a taser a bean bag and guns drawn is not CIT when you’re dealing with someone having mental health issues,” Romanucci said.

Romanucci said he believes had Murray received the help he needed, he could have survived.

“With more time and help, he could have survived and been with his family for the holidays,” Romanucci said.

As of Monday, the family has not filed a lawsuit, but they have filed a Freedom of Information (FOIA) request and are still awaiting Murray’s autopsy report.