ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A new pickleball and entertainment center is scheduled to open later this year in the Northwest Suburbs.

Pickle Haus will move into a former furniture store at 1621 South Randall Road in Algonquin.

Once construction is complete, the center will have 12 indoor pickleball courts, three golf simulators, a bar/entertainment space and an outdoor patio.

Five of the courts will have cabanas for small gatherings and food service.

Construction is expected to begin soon and an opening is planned in November.

The center is a joint venture between Hubbard Street Group, a real estate development company, and College Park Athletic Club.

According to a press release, the Algonquin location will be the first of possibly five total locations in Chicagoland.