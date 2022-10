Emergency crews are on scene following a serious multivehicle crash in northwest suburban Bartlett.

The crash occurred in the area of Army Trail Road and Klein Road.

Injuries are unknown but police said both directions of Army Trail Road are closed off between Route 59 and Gerber Road following what they called a ‘serious crash.’

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.