MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — A 20-year-old Mount Prospect woman died after crashing into the back end of an Illinois Department of Transportation plow truck Saturday morning, according to the Mount Prospect Police Department.

MPPD said they were called to the area of Algonquin Road west of Busse Road around 5:45 a.m. and when police arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle, Abigail Davis of Mount Prospect, dead on arrival.

According to police, they found that Davis’s vehicle — a black Ford Edge — hit the IDOT plow truck from behind in the southeast bound lanes of Algonquin Road just west of Busse Road.

The driver of the IDOT plow truck reported no injuries in the incident, but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

MPPD said the investigation into this crash is still ongoing and more information will be provided when it is available.

No other information is available at this time.

If you or someone you know witnessed the crash or has any additional information on what happened, you can contact MPPD’s Major Crash Investigation Team at (847) 818-5301.