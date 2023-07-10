ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he lost control Sunday evening in Algonquin.

At around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Route 62 and Sandbloom Road on the report of a motorcycle accident.

Witnesses told police a 51-year-old Burlington Man struck a curb on Route 62. The motorcycle then bounced off the curb and began to “fishtail” as he continued westbound.

The man was then thrown from the motorcycle. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley and then air lifted to Condell Medical Center in critical condition.

Westbound lanes of Route 62 between Sandbloom Road and Longwood Drive were closed for an hour and 45 minutes.