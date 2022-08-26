DES PLAINES, Ill. — A mother and her four-month-old baby were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Des Plaines.

Police responded to reports of a crash around 6:35 p.m. Thursday at 917 E. Oakton Street. According to a preliminary investigation, a black BMW sedan was traveling westbound on Oakton Street when it lost control and struck a white Mazda SUV, which was parked in the parking lot.

A 32-year-old woman and her infant were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two men inside the black sedan fled the scene prior to police arrival. No further information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Des Planes Police Department at (847) 391-

5400.

