DES PLAINES, Ill. — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly beating and attempting to kill a woman inside a motel room.

Just before 3:15 a.m., Des Plaines police responded to a Best Western, located in the 1200 block of Lee Street, on the report of a domestic battery.

Officers were directed to a room after several complaints of a possible disturbance. Outside of the room, officers heard a man, later identified as Kyle Brown, 37, of Southfield, Michigan.

A 38-year-old woman, also of Michigan, then opened the door and ran out screaming “save me, save me,” police said.

Brown was then observed laying on the floor with his hands up in the air. He was taken into custody for further questioning.

Police believe Brown was dating the woman and he allegedly struck her in the face while driving earlier in the night. The woman then told the hotel clerk that she got into an argument and to contact police if Brown returned.

Police said Brown eventually made his way back to the motel and into the room. Brown allegedly began punching and choking the woman while stating he was going to kill her.

The woman had difficulty breathing, but broke free. She sustained injuries to the ear, mouth and nose. Her condition was not provided.

Brown was charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.