ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A driver was injured after the car they were driving was hit by a Metra train Thursday evening in Arlington Heights, according to police.

The Arlington Heights Police Department said the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Arlington Heights police.

The crash is still under investigation by the Metra Police Department.

Traffic and train service has resumed.