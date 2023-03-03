DES PLAINES, Ill. — Two men are accused of kidnapping, assaulting and torturing three employees from a Des Plaines car dealership overnight in February before dropping them off and demanding money in the morning.

On Feb. 10, Des Plaines police said the men, armed with rifles and handguns, tied the employees up, robbed them took them to different locations where they were beaten, burned with a hot metal object and restrained overnight.

Two of the people were owners of the dealership in the 600 block of East Northwest Highway and one was an employee, according to a news release from police.

All of them were dropped off the next morning and told to pay the men “a substantial amount of money,” according to the release.

On Feb. 16, George Athanasakos, 24, of Wood Dale, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of armed robbery, according to the release.

Brandon Bratcher, 27, of Hanover Park, was arrested on Wednesday and also charged with three counts of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of armed robbery as well as one count of residential burglary.

During the investigation, detectives said they learned the two men knew each other through buying and refurbishing cars together.

“After a thorough investigation by Des Plaines Police Investigators, we are confident that the victims were specifically targeted and there is no immediate threat to the general public,” the release from police read.

Police said the men are being held without bond after a hearing.