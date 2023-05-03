MCHENRY, Ill. — McHenry police said a boater found a male’s body Wednesday in the Fox River as detectives were searching for a man reported missing more than a week ago.

In a press release, the McHenry Police Department said the boater found the body around 3:15 p.m. near the 2000 block of South Fernwood Lane.

Gustavo Guzman-Perez (McHenry Police Department/Provided)

It’s about five-and-a-half miles away from where Gustavo Guzman-Perez, 28, was last seen on April 22.

Police said the identity of the body found hasn’t been released yet by the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, but said officers responded to the scene as they were “actively investigating” his disappearance.

Police previously said he was last seen around 2 a.m. on April 22 near a home in the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue.

The next day, police said more than 60 search and rescue volunteers and emergency personnel searched about 665 acres for him.

In a news release on April 24 and in Wednesday’s release, police said there is not a threat to the public and foul play isn’t suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 815-363-2200 or report tips anonymously by calling 815-363-2124.