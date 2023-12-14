RICHMOND, Ill. — A 75-year-old McHenry man was seriously injured and faces charges after a crash in unincorporated Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the scene of a crash involving a single vehicle around 4:43 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Kia Sorento, driven by a 75-year-old McHenry man, was traveling westbound near the 7800 block of Tryon Grove Road. The vehicle left the roadway to the south, where it struck a culvert, then the vehicle came to rest on its side on the opposite side of the culvert.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries.

The man was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and improper lane usage.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit is conducting the ongoing investigation.

That was the first of two serious single-vehicle crashes that happened within hours Wednesday in McHenry County.

At 6:45 p.m. in Woodstock, first responders arrived on scene in the 4900 block of North Route 47 to reports of a single-vehicle crash with possible ejection. Two teens were life-flighted in critical condition after being ejected in a rollover crash, according to the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District (WFRD).